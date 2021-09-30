Bank of Nova Scotia Has $26.11 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,986 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $26,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 211,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

ROST stock opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

