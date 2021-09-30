Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BARC. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on Barclays in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 231.44 ($3.02).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 190.28 ($2.49). 50,677,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,297,156. The stock has a market cap of £32.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 179.98. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 96.49 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.