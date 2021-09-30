Barclays (LON:BARC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.98

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.98 ($2.35) and traded as high as GBX 188.60 ($2.46). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 187.78 ($2.45), with a volume of 26,758,109 shares traded.

BARC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 238.67 ($3.12).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 180.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 179.98. The company has a market cap of £31.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

About Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

