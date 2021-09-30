Barings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

NYSE:MDT opened at $126.58 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.61. The company has a market capitalization of $170.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

