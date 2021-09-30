Barings LLC Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,999,000. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,839,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,078,000 after acquiring an additional 538,068 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,650 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $257.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.88 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

