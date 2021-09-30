Barings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $928,115,000 after purchasing an additional 118,212 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 303,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 263,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $214.92 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.32.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

