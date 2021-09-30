Barings LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,410 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $100.64 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.24.

