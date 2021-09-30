Barings LLC Sells 339 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Barings LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,056,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,088,546,000 after buying an additional 267,126 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 146,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

NYSE DHR opened at $306.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.14 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

