Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 1,127.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.89. 12,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,614. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

