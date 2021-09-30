Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Cut by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,900 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises about 2.4% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 123,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 344.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,523,451. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.