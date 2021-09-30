Barrington Research Begins Coverage on Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $72.55. 889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $45,471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,866,000 after buying an additional 462,477 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,836,000 after buying an additional 228,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $13,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

