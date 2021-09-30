Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Boosts Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,799,947 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.75% of Bancolombia worth $51,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,663 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,447,000 after acquiring an additional 427,766 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 447,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 441,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.15. 848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

