Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,264 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $86,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $141.86. 63,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,924,555. The company has a market cap of $344.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

