Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,314 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $52,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 352.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Linde by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.56. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.