Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,143 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.71% of Diodes worth $61,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Diodes by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after buying an additional 482,895 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after acquiring an additional 307,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,804,000 after acquiring an additional 256,658 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $16,465,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $12,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.34. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.15. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $2,412,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $113,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,424.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,575 shares of company stock worth $14,996,024. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

