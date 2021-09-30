Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,901 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $72,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 46,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.6% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 252,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,184 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.41. 50,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

