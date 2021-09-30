Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,583 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.80% of Kennametal worth $54,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,015 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the period.

KMT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,518. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

KMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

