Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,264 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $86,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.86. The stock had a trading volume of 63,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.93 and its 200-day moving average is $137.91. The company has a market cap of $344.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

