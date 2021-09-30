Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Increases Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.52% of Credicorp worth $50,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,973 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,137,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 61.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after buying an additional 975,723 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after buying an additional 899,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,716,000 after buying an additional 395,377 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

NYSE BAP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.33. 1,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,336. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.14.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.80%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

