Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,806 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.46% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $53,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,115,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,918 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after acquiring an additional 622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TAP traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

