Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1,367.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779,464 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $39,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 193,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155,632. The stock has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.