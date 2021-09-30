Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,901 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $72,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after buying an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded down $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,078. The company has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

