Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 44,314 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,314 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $52,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 17,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,918,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,769,000 after acquiring an additional 106,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Linde by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,779,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.00. 9,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.56. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $317.03. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

