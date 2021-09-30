Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 49,216 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,216 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Gibraltar Industries worth $51,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,552,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $15,227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,854,000 after buying an additional 135,944 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $8,053,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $5,786,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

