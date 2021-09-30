Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 64,631 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,631 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.57% of Ciena worth $50,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $159,311.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $111,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,169 shares of company stock worth $3,345,649. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CIEN. Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

CIEN stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $51.50. 3,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,089. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

