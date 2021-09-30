Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,375 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Whirlpool worth $55,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 117.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 577,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 82,087 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.33 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.61 and its 200 day moving average is $225.42.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

