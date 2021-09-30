Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Basanite stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. 130,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,160. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.67.

Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacturing of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

