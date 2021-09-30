Base Resources (LON:BSE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.61

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.61 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.75 ($0.19). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19), with a volume of 308,039 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSE shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Base Resources from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £173.76 million and a P/E ratio of 21.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

