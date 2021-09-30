Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.73 ($94.98).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAS. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at €65.83 ($77.45) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30. Basf has a 52-week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.