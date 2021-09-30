Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €90.00 ($105.88) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.29 ($115.63).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMW traded up €1.78 ($2.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €84.47 ($99.38). The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.24. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.