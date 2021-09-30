Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.29 ($115.63).

BMW stock traded up €1.78 ($2.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €84.47 ($99.38). 1,600,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €81.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.24. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a one year high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

