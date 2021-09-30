BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in September

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BBSEY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.71. 119,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.91. BB Seguridade Participações has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.

Separately, Citigroup raised BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services, and administration, promotion, and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan, and health insurance.

