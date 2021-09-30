Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $21,000.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021032 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000932 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

