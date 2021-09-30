Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 569.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

