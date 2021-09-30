Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 569.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.68.
About Bear Creek Mining
