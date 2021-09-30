Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Posts Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,851. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

