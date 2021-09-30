Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.02

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $2.80. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 103,418 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $1.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

