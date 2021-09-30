Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 98554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.12 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Price Eaton acquired 77,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,084.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,890,573.17.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.