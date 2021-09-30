Benchmark Trims First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Target Price to $7.00

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 142.21% from the stock’s current price.

FHS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,359. First High-School Education Group has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First High-School Education Group in the first quarter worth $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First High-School Education Group during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First High-School Education Group during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

