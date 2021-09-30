BENQI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.05 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. BENQI has a total market cap of $30.47 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BENQI has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0936 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00104622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00138467 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,758.41 or 0.99972699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.07 or 0.06922648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.00 or 0.00765359 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.