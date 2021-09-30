Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NWG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 275 ($3.59).

LON:NWG traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 224.90 ($2.94). The company had a trading volume of 21,599,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,009,083. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 104.15 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 227 ($2.97). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.88. The company has a market capitalization of £25.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.99.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

