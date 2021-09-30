Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.04

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.04 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 96.25 ($1.26). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.25), with a volume of 34,717 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

