Bezant (BZNT) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $926,150.48 and $39.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00117883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00169212 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

