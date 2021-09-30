Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Up 5.7%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.30. 3,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 229,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.07.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $65,124.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,085.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,447 shares of company stock worth $4,536,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,896,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.