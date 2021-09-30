BIDR Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.78 million and $24.22 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00102683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00136537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,731.53 or 1.00055430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.56 or 0.06885716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00758182 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

