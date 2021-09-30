Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Up 1,490.9% in September

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 1,490.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

BSKY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,840,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,800,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth $8,748,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

