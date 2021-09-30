Binamon Price Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Binamon has a market cap of $24.50 million and $52.26 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Binamon has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00105012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00137804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.43 or 0.99830589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.93 or 0.06927940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.50 or 0.00765508 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.