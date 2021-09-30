BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $25.61 on Major Exchanges

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $48.46 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $25.61 or 0.00058729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001532 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.03 or 0.00834870 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,279,041 coins and its circulating supply is 1,892,307 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

