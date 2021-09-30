BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.59. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 84,187 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.01.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 135.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

