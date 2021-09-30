Biogen (BIIB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB):

9/29/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $341.00 to $326.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $452.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $442.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $400.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $244.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,398. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.25.

Get Biogen Inc alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.