Biogen (BIIB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB):
- 9/29/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $341.00 to $326.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2021 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $452.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/22/2021 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/16/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $442.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $400.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $244.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,398. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.25.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.