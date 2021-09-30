Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.78

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.78 and last traded at $139.78, with a volume of 14631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.58.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

